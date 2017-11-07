OSC adopts Rules of Procedure and Practice Guideline

Staff / November 7, 2017

More articles on:
osc_08_feature

The OSC has adopted the Rules of Procedure and Forms (Rules) and the Practice Guideline (Guideline).

The objective of the Rules is to ensure that OSC proceedings are conducted in a just, expeditious and cost-effective manner. The Guideline assists with the application of the Rules and sets out timelines for procedural steps in OSC proceedings. The Rules and the Guideline apply to all proceedings where the OSC is required to hold a hearing, or to afford the parties an opportunity for a hearing, before making a decision.

The former OSC Rules of Procedure (2014) and all previous practice guidelines are repealed and are replaced by the new Rules and the Guideline, which are effective immediately.

The Rules and the Guideline are available on the OSC’s website, under the heading Rules of Procedure and Practice Guideline.

Originally published on Advisor.ca
Add a comment

Have your say on this topic! Comments are moderated and may be edited or removed by
site admin as per our Comment Policy. Thanks!