OSC announces experts for SME committee

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has a new membership for its small and medium enterprises committee (SMEC).

The SMEC advises OSC staff on matters related to SMEs, including the development of associated policies and practices.

SMEC members also provide input on regulatory approaches to capital raising in the exempt market, including the development of the OSC’s enhanced compliance program and the impact of new prospectus exemptions on SMEs.

The SMEC meets approximately four times per year, with members serving a one-year term.

Effective immediately, the members are:

Sherri Altshuler Aird & Berlis LLP Tim Babcock TSX Venture Exchange Robert Cook Canadian Securities Exchange Elaine Ellingham Ellingham Consulting Ltd. Michael Hanley Torkin Manes LLP Dayle Hogg Aerie Peter Irwin Retired (formerly managing director, CIBC World Markets) Andrea Johnson Dentons LLP Jo-Anne Matear (chair) OSC Bradley Tagieff BDO Canada LLP Mark Trachuk Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Robert Trager Vault Mortgage Corporation Peter Waugh Mercana Growth Partners

