OSC announces experts for SME committee

Staff / November 1, 2017

More articles on:
board-meeting-succession-plan

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has a new membership for its small and medium enterprises committee (SMEC).

The SMEC advises OSC staff on matters related to SMEs, including the development of associated policies and practices.

Read: Small biz braces for headwinds

SMEC members also provide input on regulatory approaches to capital raising in the exempt market, including the development of the OSC’s enhanced compliance program and the impact of new prospectus exemptions on SMEs.

Read: Small business accounts for 42% of new jobs

The SMEC meets approximately four times per year, with members serving a one-year term.

Effective immediately, the members are:

Sherri Altshuler Aird & Berlis LLP
Tim Babcock TSX Venture Exchange
Robert Cook Canadian Securities Exchange
Elaine Ellingham Ellingham Consulting Ltd.
Michael Hanley Torkin Manes LLP
Dayle Hogg Aerie
Peter Irwin Retired (formerly managing director, CIBC World Markets)
Andrea Johnson Dentons LLP
Jo-Anne Matear (chair) OSC
Bradley Tagieff BDO Canada LLP
Mark Trachuk Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Robert Trager Vault Mortgage Corporation
Peter Waugh Mercana Growth Partners

 

Also read: 

FPSC, OSC enter into MOU

Originally published on Advisor.ca
Add a comment

Have your say on this topic! Comments are moderated and may be edited or removed by
site admin as per our Comment Policy. Thanks!