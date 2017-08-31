OSC announces product advisory committee

The Ontario Securities Commission has announced the members of the Investment Funds Products Advisory Committee (IFPAC) for the 2017-2019 term.
The IFPAC advises OSC staff on product developments in the investment funds and structured products industry, and provides feedback on policy and rule-making initiatives. The committee typically meets four times a year with members participating for two-year terms.
The IFPAC’s chair is Melissa Schofield, senior legal counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch.
Effective immediately, the committee members are:
- Steve Elgee, Periscope Capital Inc.
- Robert Lemon, CIBC World Markets Inc.
- Steven Leong, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
- Erin Marof, Portland Investment Counsel Inc.
- Paul Mayhew, RBC Global Asset Management
- Colin Miller, Canoe Financial
- Florence S. Narine, AGF Investments Inc.
- Marian Passmore, Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights (FAIR Canada)
- Derek Saliba, Manulife Investments
- Matthew Stern, Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc.
- Atul Tiwari, Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.
- Rob Turnbull, BMO Capital Markets
- Megan Vesely, Sigma Analysis & Management Ltd.