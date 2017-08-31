OSC announces product advisory committee

The Ontario Securities Commission has announced the members of the Investment Funds Products Advisory Committee (IFPAC) for the 2017-2019 term.

The IFPAC advises OSC staff on product developments in the investment funds and structured products industry, and provides feedback on policy and rule-making initiatives. The committee typically meets four times a year with members participating for two-year terms.

The IFPAC’s chair is Melissa Schofield, senior legal counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch.

Effective immediately, the committee members are: