OSC launches CRM2 website for investors

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has launched a new website that helps investors navigate the new annual reports introduced as part of CRM2.

Detailed explanations are provided of both the report on investment performance and the report on charges and other compensation. Investors’ unique rate of return is explained, as well as types of fees and how they they affect an investment account.

