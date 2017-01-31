OSC names new members of the SPAC

The Ontario Securities Commission has announced the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).
The SPAC provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives, relating to proceedings before the commission’s administrative tribunal.
The committee consists of 10 to 12 members who are members in good standing of the Law Society of Upper Canada. They have to currently practice or have done so within the last three years, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve staggered, three-year terms.
The incoming members of the SPAC are:
- Andrea Burke, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
- Andrew Gray, Torys LLP
- Jessica Kimmel, Goodmans LLP
- Shara Roy, Lenczner Slaght LLP
- Usman Sheikh, Gowling WLG
The continuing members are:
- Wendy Berman, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Alexander Cobb, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Emily Cole, Miller Thomson LLP
- Linda Fuerst, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
- Paul LeVay , Stockwoods LLP
- Melissa MacKewn , Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
- Janice L. Wright, Wright Temelini LLP
