OSC names new members of the SPAC

The Ontario Securities Commission has announced the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives, relating to proceedings before the commission’s administrative tribunal.

The committee consists of 10 to 12 members who are members in good standing of the Law Society of Upper Canada. They have to currently practice or have done so within the last three years, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve staggered, three-year terms.

The incoming members of the SPAC are:

Andrea Burke, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

Andrew Gray, Torys LLP

Jessica Kimmel, Goodmans LLP

Shara Roy, Lenczner Slaght LLP

Usman Sheikh, Gowling WLG

The continuing members are:

Wendy Berman, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Alexander Cobb, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Emily Cole, Miller Thomson LLP

Linda Fuerst, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

Paul LeVay , Stockwoods LLP

Melissa MacKewn , Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP

Janice L. Wright, Wright Temelini LLP

–

For more on the SPAC, click here.