OSC seeks comments on update to procedural rules

The Ontario Securities Commission is seeking comments on a proposal to update the rules of procedure and guidelines for proceedings.

The proposed new procedural rules, released Thursday, are to ensure that the OSC’s proceedings “are conducted in a just, expeditious and cost-effective manner.” The separately proposed guidelines assist with applying the procedural rules, and set out timelines for procedural steps.

“The OSC is committed to ensuring that proceedings are accessible to stakeholders, and that our procedures reflect evolving best practices,” Grace Knakowski, secretary to the Commission, says in a statement.

The proposed new rules and guidelines incorporate guidelines on electronic submissions, the use and disclosure of personal information, and case management timelines for enforcement proceedings, among other changes, the OSC says. The rules were last updated in 2014.

The OSC invites written comments on the proposed changes by June 19, 2017. Read the full proposal here.

Also read:

Sentry to pay $1.5M for improper, lavish rep gifts

Robos won’t replace you, Jensen tells advisors

‘Disclosure is not a panacea,’ says IIROC head