OSC to hold roundtable to discuss women on boards

The Ontario Securities Commission will hold a roundtable to discuss the findings of its third annual review of disclosures related to women on boards and in executive positions.

The review looked at disclosures under National Instrument 58-101: Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices relating to women on boards and in executive officer positions, and will be published in the coming weeks.

The roundtable takes place on October 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the 22nd floor of the OSC’s offices (20 Queen St. West in Toronto).

The event will feature a panel discussion on the results of the review, as well as the benefits, challenges and experiences associated with the existing disclosure requirements.

Panellists include representatives of issuers, investors and proxy advisors, as well as governance experts.

