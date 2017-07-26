PH&N bond fund re-opens to investors

Staff / July 26, 2017

The Phillips, Hager & North Short Term Bond & Mortgage Fund is re-opening to new investors today.

The fund was capped to new investors on July 4, 2016 to manage inflows, but managers say capacity in the short-term bond market has made it possible to re-open the fund.

The fund, which is part of RBC Global Asset Management, seeks to provide relatively high yields and preserve capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term fixed income securities issued by Canadian governments and corporations, and first mortgages on property located in Canada.

