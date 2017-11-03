PowerShares bond ETF migrating to NEO

Invesco Canada Ltd. says it intends to change the listing venue for the PowerShares Ultra Liquid Long Term Government Bond Index ETF (PGL) from the Toronto Stock Exchange to the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc.

This is the first ETF migration for Invesco, and the second time an ETF issuer will migrate ETFs from the TSX.

Following the migration of PGL, the number of PowerShares ETFs listed on NEO will be five. In total, NEO hosts 26 ETFs and, as of October 2017, the exchange handled more than 25% of all ETF volume traded in Canada.