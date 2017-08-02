PPI advisors to partner with WealthBar

Insurance advisory firm PPI has partnered with robo-advisor WealthBar to launch a platform that gives PPI advisors access to a suite of investment options.

“Through a new advisor platform called PPI Valet, powered by WealthBar, independent advisors can bring an added-value service option to their clients,” says Tea Nicola, CEO and co-founder of WealthBar, in a release.

Jim Virtue, president and CEO of PPI Solutions, says in a release, “By providing advisors with special access and enhanced support through PPI Valet, we are rounding out our current investment sales options for advisors, [who] will be able to offer an all-in-one experience in their practice.”

The launch will occur sometime this fall.

