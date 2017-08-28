IA Financial leader appointed to Order of Canada

Staff / August 28, 2017

Yvon Charest, president and CEO of IA Financial Group, has been appointed as an officer to the Order of Canada. Charest was invested into the order by the Right Honorable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on August 25.

In a release, the Governor General highlights that Industrial Alliance’s growth under Charest’s leadership made a significant contribution to the country’s economy.

