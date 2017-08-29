PSP Investments offers responsible investment report

For the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, or PSP Investments, responsible investment is a key part of investing.

To reflect this, PSP Investments has released its first responsible investment report, as a complement to its annual report. The document lists the initiatives the board has taken to promote responsible corporate behaviour and integrate ESG factors into investment analysis.

Those initiatives include:

identifying, monitoring and mitigating ESG issues for each asset class and the total portfolio;

promoting greater gender diversity on boards of TSX-listed issuers;

performing ESG assessment on all significant private market transactions; and

creating and hosting Canada’s first ESG peer forum for leading pension funds.

Stéphanie Lachance, vice-president of Responsible Investment, is the leader of PSP Investments’ responsible investment group. The group was created over the last fiscal year.

Also read:

For heroic returns, invest in this sector

Sustainable ways to offer responsible investing

Tactics for responsible infrastructure investment

Big Six banks among Canada’s cleanest companies