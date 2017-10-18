Quebec firm gets serious about climate change

La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) now has an investment strategy to address climate change.

The strategy covers the entire portfolio and sets out targets and actions for investment opportunities.

CDPQ has committed to factoring in climate change for every investment decision, to increasing low-carbon investments to $8 billion over three years and to reducing by 25% its carbon footprint per dollar invested by 2025.

“In the wake of the Paris Agreement and changing consumer choices and technology, we are already seeing markets undergoing rapid change. This new reality has prompted us to review the risk-return profile of several industries and companies,” says Michael Sabia, president and CEO, in a release.

