Raymond James gains team from BMO

Kevin Webber, Daniel Brodlieb and the Webber, Brodlieb & Associates team have joined The 53rd, Raymond James’ corporate branch based in Toronto’s Scotia Plaza.
Read: Raymond James ready to acquire more advisors
The team was previously under BMO Nesbitt Burns.
Webber, senior vice-president and portfolio manager, has been providing wealth management solutions to clients for 35 years.
Read: BMO bleeding brokers
Brodlieb, financial advisor, has been in the investment industry for almost 10 years, and is also a licensed insurance advisor.
They are joined by:
- Marianne Ewasyn, senior financial advisor assistant,
- Deirdre O’Callaghan, financial advisor assistant, and
- Lucy Gomes, financial advisor assistant.
Also read: How to switch firms and thrive