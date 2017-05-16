Raymond James gains team from BMO

Kevin Webber, Daniel Brodlieb and the Webber, Brodlieb & Associates team have joined The 53rd, Raymond James’ corporate branch based in Toronto’s Scotia Plaza.

The team was previously under BMO Nesbitt Burns.

Webber, senior vice-president and portfolio manager, has been providing wealth management solutions to clients for 35 years.

Brodlieb, financial advisor, has been in the investment industry for almost 10 years, and is also a licensed insurance advisor.

They are joined by:

Marianne Ewasyn, senior financial advisor assistant,

Deirdre O’Callaghan, financial advisor assistant, and

Lucy Gomes, financial advisor assistant.

