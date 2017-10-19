RBC GAM introduces 5 income-oriented ETFs

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM) has launched five ETFs that will begin trading today on the TSX.

“This year, we have significantly expanded our ETF lineup in response to continued strong demand from investors and advisors,” says Mark Neill, head of RBC ETFs, in a release. “We now manage more than $4 billion in ETF assets and, with the addition of these five funds, we now have 40 funds and 50 tickers.”

Read: Advisors bullish on Canadian equities

The fixed income ETFs introduced today include:

Ticker Fund name and description Management fee RPSB RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short duration Canadian government and corporate bonds, as well as Canadian bonds issued by foreign corporations. RPSB is actively managed by the fixed-income investment team at Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management, and aims to provide monthly income and stability of capital. 0.35% RMBO RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Ladder ETF consists of a rules-based, actively managed portfolio of Canadian bonds with a term to maturity ranging from six to 10 years. RMBO aims to provide regular monthly income and offers staggered maturities to aim to reduce interest rate risk. 0.25% RUSB RBC Short-Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF invests primarily in short duration U.S. corporate bonds and is the first active short-term U.S. fixed income ETF in Canada. RUSB aims to provide investors with yield and potential for modest capital appreciation. RUSB is also offered in a USD version with the ticker RUSB.U. 0.35% RBDI RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF consists of a diversified global bond portfolio designed to maximize yield for a particular level of credit risk by targeting bonds with the most attractive yield/quality characteristics. RBDI aims to provide investors a simple way to access monthly income from a specialty global fixed income strategy. 0.60%

In addition, RBC GAM Inc. has introduced a solution to its recently launched suite of index-tracking ETFs: