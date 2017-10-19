RBC GAM introduces 5 income-oriented ETFs

Staff / October 19, 2017

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM) has launched five ETFs that will begin trading today on the TSX.

“This year, we have significantly expanded our ETF lineup in response to continued strong demand from investors and advisors,” says Mark Neill, head of RBC ETFs, in a release. “We now manage more than $4 billion in ETF assets and, with the addition of these five funds, we now have 40 funds and 50 tickers.”

The fixed income ETFs introduced today include:

Ticker

Fund name and description

Management

fee

RPSB

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short duration Canadian government and corporate bonds, as well as Canadian bonds issued by foreign corporations. RPSB is actively managed by the fixed-income investment team at Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management, and aims to provide monthly income and stability of capital.

 

0.35%

RMBO

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Ladder ETF consists of a rules-based, actively managed portfolio of Canadian bonds with a term to maturity ranging from six to 10 years. RMBO aims to provide regular monthly income and offers staggered maturities to aim to reduce interest rate risk.

 

0.25%

RUSB

RBC Short-Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF invests primarily in short duration U.S. corporate bonds and is the first active short-term U.S. fixed income ETF in Canada. RUSB aims to provide investors with yield and potential for modest capital appreciation. RUSB is also offered in a USD version with the ticker RUSB.U.

 

0.35%

RBDI

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF consists of a diversified global bond portfolio designed to maximize yield for a particular level of credit risk by targeting bonds with the most attractive yield/quality characteristics. RBDI aims to provide investors a simple way to access monthly income from a specialty global fixed income strategy.

 

0.60%

 

In addition, RBC GAM Inc. has introduced a solution to its recently launched suite of index-tracking ETFs:

Ticker

Fund name and description

Management fee

 

RBNK

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF tracks the performance of a portfolio of the largest six Canadian bank stocks. RBNK aims to provide investors with an efficient way to invest in the Canadian banks and a source of tax-efficient income.

0.29%

Originally published on Advisor.ca
