RBC GAM lowers admin fees for certain funds

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. has announced the reduction of administration fees for certain RBC Funds and PH&N Funds.
The following funds and their applicable series will be reduced, effective immediately:
|Fund
|Series
|Administration fee
|Current
|Effective
Oct. 2, 2017
|RBC Emerging Markets Dividend Fund1
|A, Advisor, D & F
|0.35%
|0.15%
|RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund1
|A, Advisor, T5, D, F & FT5
|0.35%
|0.15%
|RBC Emerging Markets Small-Cap Equity Fund1
|A, Advisor, D & F
|0.35%
|0.15%
|RBC Emerging Markets Equity Class
|A, Advisor, D & F
|0.10%
|0.02%
1 Series O will be reduced from 0.25% to 0.15%
In addition, the administration fee for Series O units of the Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Fund; Phillips, Hager & North Currency-Hedged Overseas Equity Fund; Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Pension Trust; and Phillips, Hager & North Global Equity Fund will be reduced to 0.02%.