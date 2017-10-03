RBC GAM lowers admin fees for certain funds

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. has announced the reduction of administration fees for certain RBC Funds and PH&N Funds.

The following funds and their applicable series will be reduced, effective immediately:

Fund Series Administration fee Current Effective

Oct. 2, 2017 RBC Emerging Markets Dividend Fund1 A, Advisor, D & F 0.35% 0.15% RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund1 A, Advisor, T5, D, F & FT5 0.35% 0.15% RBC Emerging Markets Small-Cap Equity Fund1 A, Advisor, D & F 0.35% 0.15% RBC Emerging Markets Equity Class A, Advisor, D & F 0.10% 0.02%

1 Series O will be reduced from 0.25% to 0.15%

In addition, the administration fee for Series O units of the Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Fund; Phillips, Hager & North Currency-Hedged Overseas Equity Fund; Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Pension Trust; and Phillips, Hager & North Global Equity Fund will be reduced to 0.02%.