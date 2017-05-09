RBC launches global real estate ETF

RBC Global Asset Management has launched a global real estate ETF.

The RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (TSX:RGRE) started trading on the TSX on Tuesday with the aim of providing stable monthly income and long-term capital growth, RBC said in a release.

Its management fee is 0.55%. The fund also has a U.S. dollar option under the ticker symbol RGRE.u.

The ETF uses a rules-based, multi-factor approach and invests in real estate operating companies with attractive yields, strong balance sheets and stable cash flows, RBC said.

