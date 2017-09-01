Recap: Canada’s banks gained momentum in Q3

Over the last week, Canada’s banks reported Q3 earnings for the quarter ended July 31.
Overall, the banks beat analyst projections and surprised to upside. For three of the Big Six, there were also dividend hikes — BMO, National Bank and TD chose to keep their dividends unchanged for the fourth quarter.
The wealth management divisions of the majority of the banks had a strong third quarter, with only CIBC reporting a fall in net income due, it says, to higher expenses.
For a recap of earnings, read:
