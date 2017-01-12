Redwood Asset Management to launch ETFs on NEO

Redwood Asset Management will launch* four new ETFs on Aequitas NEO in February 2017 — its first ETFs on the public markets. Redwood is also the first non-shareholder to launch ETFs on NEO.

The ETFs are:

· Redwood Floating Rate Preferred Fund,

· Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund,

· Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and

· Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund.

*The original version of this article incorrectly stated that the ETFs had already launched. Return to the corrected sentence.