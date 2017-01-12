Redwood Asset Management to launch ETFs on NEO

Staff / January 12, 2017

More articles on:
stock-exchange-blue

Redwood Asset Management will launch* four new ETFs on Aequitas NEO in February 2017 — its first ETFs on the public markets. Redwood is also the first non-shareholder to launch ETFs on NEO.

Read: Horizons ETFs to eliminate advisor-class units

The ETFs are:

· Redwood Floating Rate Preferred Fund,
· Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund,
· Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and
· Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund.

Read: $108-billion ETF industry attracts big banks

Also read: Banned commissions another threat to advisory services, groups warn

*The original version of this article incorrectly stated that the ETFs had already launched. Return to the corrected sentence.

Originally published on Advisor.ca

Retirement
Resource
Centre

For the advisor who specializes in
retirement planning.

Add a comment

You must be logged in to comment.

Register on Advisor.ca