See which funds won 2017 Lipper Awards

Canoe Financial and Mawer Investment Management were recognized under the fund group award category, for Canada, at the 2017 Lipper Fund Awards. In the ETF group award category, RBC and Invesco were recognized.

The Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards honour funds and fund management firms. The awards recognize fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, as well as individual classifications of three-, five- and 10-year periods.

A full list of Canada’s 2017 fund winners can be found here; Canada’s ETF winners are here. For award methodology, go here.

