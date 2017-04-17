SEI Investments appoints Canadian equity PM

SEI Investments Canada has named Rachel Volynsky as Canadian equity portfolio manager in Toronto, pending regulatory approval. In this role, Volynsky will manage all Canadian equity strategies and report to Jason Collins, global head of equity portfolio management in the investment management unit at SEI.

Volynsky most recently served as a fund manager and head of fundamental research at Calvert Investment Management, overseeing its global value and global equity income mutual funds, and the general account of Ameritas, Calvert’s parent insurance company.