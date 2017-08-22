Shaunessy Investment Counsel teams with Wealthsimple

Shaunessy Investment Counsel Inc. (SIC) is making its multi-asset global portfolio accessible to the public through Wealthsimple for Advisors.

SIC’s portfolio was previously available only to four First Nation trusts and 23 families.

“Through Wealthsimple, Canadian investors can now access SIC’s ETF portfolios that are structured to achieve long-term growth, and yet limit risk, in the same tried-and-true style of a pension plan,” says Terry Shaunessy, president and portfolio manager at SIC, in a release.

SIC offers one principal investment strategy: a globally balanced portfolio of stocks, bonds and alternative investments, holding large capitalization investments with balanced exposure to bonds, and significant diversification.

