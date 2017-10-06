SIPA to regulators: Fix advisor registration sites, titles

“The five-page document is full of confusing legalese,” says SIPA. “We have never encountered so many intimidating and unnecessary roadblocks from any other regulatory site quite like IIROC’s.”

SIPA’s advice to regulators: “Test your website with real investors, since they may see issues that you may have missed.”

Title confusion

If a patient investor manages to perform a registration check, further confusion can ensue about registration categories and what they mean.