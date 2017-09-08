SLGI acquiring Excel Funds

Sun Life Global Investments (Canada) Inc. and Excel Funds Management have entered into an agreement. SLGI will purchase all of the outstanding shares of both Excel Funds Management Inc. and Excel Investment Counsel Inc.

Excel Funds specializes in emerging markets funds, with approximately $700 million in assets under management. As a result, the acquisition will help SLGI introduce new emerging markets offerings and ETFs, expanding its wealth management business in Canada, says SLGI in a release.

Bhim Asdhir, president and CEO of Excel Funds, will join the Sun Life Global Investments leadership team, following completion of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the receipt of regulatory and Excel Funds’ unitholder and shareholder approvals.

Financial and other terms of the transaction will not be disclosed, says SLGI.

RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Excel Funds Management Inc. Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal advisor. McCarthy Tétrault LLP acted as legal advisor to Sun Life Financial.