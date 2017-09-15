SLGI cancels fund merger

Sun Life Global Investments (SLGI) says it will no longer proceed with the merger of the Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Fund and Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Value Fund into the Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Growth Fund. That move was announced at the end of July.

Effective September 15, 2017, both the Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Fund and Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Value Fund will be re-opened to new investors. They were capped on July 24, 2017.

As well, the name and investment strategy of the Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Class will remain unchanged. The underlying fund for the Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Class will also remain unchanged.