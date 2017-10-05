SLi, ivari launch life insurance products

Specialty Life Insurance is launching of a suite of guaranteed life insurance products, developed in partnership with Canadian insurer ivari. These products have been created to accommodate those who are hard to insure, the company says in a release.

Read: How life insurance can still protect clients, despite tax changes

Coverage ranges from $1,000 to $300,000 for ages 18 to 70, and up to $150,000 for ages 71 to 79. The application consists of a few questions. Guaranteed coverage is also available up to $50,000 for people aged 40 to 79.

Read: When should young people buy life insurance?

“It is through technology and, more specifically, through the use of our proprietary iApplication mobile app that we are addressing the needs of Canadian consumers who want access to simple and guaranteed products, as well as professional insurance advice,” says Alex Dudarev, CEO of the ISI Group of Companies, which owns Specialty Life.