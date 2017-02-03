IIAC seeks hall of fame nominations for 2017

The IIAC is seeking nominations for its 2017 class of IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame Inductees. The deadline to submit nominations is May 5, 2017.

A maximum of four living and four posthumous candidates are inducted annually into the IIAC’s hall of fame. Inductees are chosen by members of the IIAC Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which includes Canadians who work or have worked in the investment industry, or who have business, politics, law or academia expertise.

The 2017 Inductees will be recognized at a gala dinner in October. For more on how to nominate, click here.