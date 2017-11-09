Sun Life boss wins CEO award

Sun Life Financial president and CEO Dean Connor was named Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year for 2017.

In a release, the award program’s advisory board cites recent acquisitions, the company’s new wealth and asset management businesses, and its global business strategy—including growth in Asian markets—in recognizing Connor.

Established in 1990, the award honours an executive “who exemplifies integrity, insists upon excellence, earns the trust of others and has built a globally competitive organization.” In choosing a recipient, the board looks at corporate performance, vision and leadership, global competitiveness, innovation, and social responsibility.

Connor will receive the award at a dinner held on Feb. 22 in Toronto.