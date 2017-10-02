Sun Life executive appointed ambassador to France

Isabelle Hudon, executive chair, Sun Life Financial Quebec, and senior vice-president, client solutions, has been appointed Canadian ambassador to France. She leaves Sun Life as of October 31, 2017.

Robert Dumas assumes the role of executive chair of SLF Quebec. Hudon’s successor as senior vice-president, client solutions, has yet to be announced.

Hudon is the first female Canadian ambassador to France.

