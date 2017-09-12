TD Asset Management launches two funds

Staff / September 12, 2017

TD Asset Management has launched a U.S. equity fund and a North American small-cap equity fund.

The TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund is managed by David Sykes and seeks to deliver income and capital growth via dividend stocks.

The TD North American Small-Cap Equity Fund is managed by Jean Masson and offers access to small and medium-sized North American companies expected to deliver enhanced, long-term returns.

In addition to the new funds, the TD U.S. Money Market Fund will offer Private Series and F-Series units.

