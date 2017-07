TD makes fund changes

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is changing the risk rating on the below funds, effective on or about July 27, 2017.

TD mutual fund Previous risk rating New risk rating Risk rating decreases TD Corporate Bond Plus Fund Low to medium Low TD U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Low to medium Low TD Global Low Volatility Fund Medium Low to medium TD Global Low Volatility Class Medium Low to medium Risk rating increases TD Canadian Equity Fund Medium Medium to high TD Canadian Equity Class Medium Medium to high TD High Yield Bond Fund Low to medium Medium

The changes are based on the new methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the related annual review by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered mutual funds.

Name changes

Also effective on or about July 27, 2017, TDAM will change the names of the following mutual funds.

Current name New name TD Global Bond Fund TD Global Core Plus Bond Fund TD Target Return Conservative Fund TD Global Conservative Opportunities Fund TD Target Return Balanced Fund TD Global Balanced Opportunities Fund

The investment objectives and investment strategies of the funds won’t change.

Annual management fee rate disclosure change

TDAM will change the management fee disclosure in the current TD mutual funds simplified prospectus for all series of all funds in the simplified prospectus. Currently, the annual management fee rate for each series of each fund is expressed as a maximum annual rate in the simplified prospectus.

Effective on or about July 27, 2017, the simplified prospectus will disclose a specified annual management fee rate. Going forward, where TDAM chooses to charge a management fee below the specified annual rate, a waived management fee will be stated in the financial reports of the applicable fund.

For some series, the specified annual management fee rate that will be disclosed will be a different rate than the maximum annual fee rate currently disclosed in the simplified prospectus. Generally, these changes aren’t expected to result in a material difference in the annual management fees charged to the funds. The series are shown below.

Mutual fund Series Current maximum annual management fee disclosed in simplified prospectus Annual management fee to be disclosed in simplified prospectus effective on or about July 27, 2017 Money market funds TD Canadian Money Market Fund Investor series 1.00% 0.80% TD Canadian Money Market Fund Advisor series 1.00% 0.80% TD Canadian Money Market Fund F-series 0.75% 0.55% TD U.S. Money Market Fund Investor series 1.00% 0.80% Fixed income funds TD Short Term Bond Fund Institutional series 0.75% 0.40% TD Canadian Bond Fund Institutional series 0.75% 0.40% TD Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Institutional series 0.75% 0.45% TD Global Bond Fund Investor series 1.35% 1.20% TD Global Bond Fund Advisor series 1.35% 1.20% TD Global Bond Fund F-series 0.85% 0.70% TD Global Bond Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.40% TD Global Bond Fund D-series 1.00% 0.95% TD High Yield Bond Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.55% TD Income Advantage Portfolio Institutional series 1.00% 0.45% TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund Investor series 1.25% 1.00% TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund Advisor series 1.25% 1.00% TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund F-series 0.75% 0.55% TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund D-series 1.00% 0.80%

Mutual fund Series Current maximum annual management fee disclosed in simplified prospectus Annual management fee to be disclosed in simplified prospectus effective on or about July 27, 2017 Balanced funds TD Dividend Income Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.45% Canadian equity TD Dividend Growth Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.50% TD Canadian Equity Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.55% TD Canadian Value Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.55% TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Fund Institutional series 1.00% 0.55% U.S. equity TD North American Dividend Fund Institutional series 1.25% 0.50% TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund Institutional series 1.25% 0.90% TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund Institutional series 1.25% 0.90% International equity TD Asian Growth Fund Institutional series 1.25% 1.20% Sector funds TD Resource Fund Investor series 1.85% 1.80% TD Resource Fund Advisor series 1.85% 1.80% TD Resource Fund F-series 1.00% 0.95% Index funds TD Canadian Bond Index Fund Institutional series 0.50% 0.35% TD Canadian Bond Index Fund E-series 0.50% 0.45% TD Canadian Index Fund Institutional series 0.50% 0.30% TD Canadian Index Fund E-series 0.35% 0.30% TD Dow Jones Industrial Average Index Fund E-series 0.35% 0.30% TD U.S. Index Fund Institutional series 0.50% 0.35% TD U.S. Index Currency Neutral Fund Institutional series 0.50% 0.35% TD U.S. Index Currency Neutral Fund E-series 0.50% 0.45% TD Nasdaq Index Fund Investor series 1.00% 0.90% TD Nasdaq Index Fund E-series 0.50% 0.45% TD International Index Fund Institutional series 0.50% 0.45% TD International Index Fund E-series 0.50% 0.45% TD International Index Currency Neutral Fund E-series 0.50% 0.45% TD European Index Fund Investor series 1.00% 0.90% TD European Index Fund E-series 0.50% 0.45% Epoch funds Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund Institutional series 1.25% 0.80% Epoch European Equity Fund F-series 1.25% 1.00%

Mutual funds Series Current maximum annual management fee disclosed in simplified prospectus Annual management fee tovbe disclosed in simplified prospectus effective on or about July 27, 2017 TD managed pools TD risk management pool W-series 1.00% 0.60% TD Advantage portfolios TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio Investor series 1.70% 1.65% TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio Advisor series 1.70% 1.65% TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio F-series 0.85% 0.75% TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio H-series 1.70% 1.65% TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio S-series 0.85% 0.75% TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio T-series 1.70% 1.65% TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio Investor series 1.85% 1.75% TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio Advisor series 1.85% 1.75% TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio F-series 0.90% 0.85% TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio H-series 1.85% 1.75% TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio S-series 0.90% 0.85% TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio T-series 1.85% 1.75% TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio Investor series 1.90% 1.85% TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio Advisor series 1.90% 1.85% TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio F-series 1.00% 0.95% TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio H-series 1.90% 1.85% TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio S-series 1.00% 0.95% TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio T-series 1.90% 1.85% TD Advantage Growth Portfolio Investor series 2.00% 1.90% TD Advantage Growth Portfolio Advisor series 2.00% 1.90% TD Advantage Aggressive Growth Portfolio Investor series 2.00% 1.90% TD Advantage Aggressive Growth Portfolio Advisor series 2.00% 1.90% TD Comfort Aggressive Growth Portfolio Investor series 1.95% 1.90%

Mutual funds Series Current maximum annual management fee disclosed in simplified prospectus Annual management fee disclosed in simplified prospectus effective on or about July 27, 2017 Corporate class funds TD Short-Term Investment Class Investor series 1.00% 0.90% TD Short-Term Investment Class Advisor series 1.00% 0.90% TD Short-Term Investment Class F-Series 0.75% 0.65%

