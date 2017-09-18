The PrivateBank taking CIBC’s name

CIBC has announced that The PrivateBank will now be taking its name. After years of negotiation, CIBC completed its acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, The PrivateBank, in June.

The PrivateBank’s 36 branch locations and commercial banking business development offices will also take on the CIBC name, and The PrivateBank and Trust Company will now conduct business as CIBC Bank USA — an indirectly, wholly owned subsidiary of CIBC. Additionally, The PrivateBank Theatre is now the CIBC Theatre and The PrivateBank Fire Pitch is now the CIBC Fire Pitch.