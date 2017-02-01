This week’s Canadian earnings reports

Staff, with files from The Canadian Press / February 1, 2017

This week, several domestic companies are reporting earnings. See below for a rundown.

CGI Group

The company’s net profit increased 16% in the fiscal 2017 first quarter, despite a dip in revenues caused by currency fluctuations.

CGI Group earned $275.7 million or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to $237.7 million or 75 cents per share in the first quarter of 2016.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $277.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share. That compares to $264.9 million or 84 cents per share a year ago.

Revenues slipped slightly to $2.67 billion from $2.68 billion, but were up 3.7% on a constant currency basis.

Saputo

Saputo

Brookfield Renewable Partners

To come.

BCE

BCE 

