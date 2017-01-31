This week’s U.S. earnings reports

This week, more than 100 S&P 500 companies will release earnings. Here are some of those results (all are in U.S. dollars).

Pfizer

Pfizer predicted slightly higher sales and profit in 2017 after a difficult 2016. Still, reduced spending on administration, sales, marketing and lawsuits helped it swing to a fourth-quarter profit.

The biggest U.S. drugmaker still missed profit expectations, but it edged past revenue projections with reported net income of $775 million, or 13 cents per share, versus a loss of $172 million a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 47 cents per share, three cents below the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Quarterly revenue totalled $13.63 billion, just above the $13.55 billion Wall Street had expected.

In early trading on Tuesday, January 31, Pfizer shares fell 30 cents to $31.01.

Revenue edged up 1% in the U.S., where Pfizer makes about half its sales, but fell 7% elsewhere.

Pfizer Inc., based in New York, said it expects 2017 earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $54.5 billion.

For all of 2016, Pfizer reported net income of $7.2 billion, or $1.17 per share, on revenue of $52.8 billion.

Pfizer said it expects to buy back another $5 billion of its shares in 2017.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. is reporting fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.

The Irving, Texas, company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $61.02 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.57 billion.

Exxon shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

Mastercard

MasterCard Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $933 million. The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.06 billion, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.78 billion.

MasterCard shares have risen almost 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 2%. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

Apple

Facebook

Amazon

