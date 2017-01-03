Top 10 business risks for 2017

In Canada, business investment has fallen for six quarters in a row, says BLG’s 2017 report about top legal business risks.
One reason for this, says BLG, “is reduced capital expenditure in the natural resource[s] sector is swamping gains in manufactured goods and services. The government is providing stimulus, but exports are weak. [So] these are difficult times for the Canadian economy,” which is also struggling with highly indebted households and soaring home prices.
On a global scale, the report adds, “today’s business leaders are facing unprecedented volatility and uncertainty. World markets are pressured by a unique combination: weaker growth from a sluggish global economy and rising political risk […].”
In this environment, BLG has identified the following risks as some of the most problematic for businesses in the coming year.
- The continued rise of fintech.
- Cybersecurity issues.
- Shareholder activism trends.
- Workplace misconduct.
- Continued regulatory change and scrutiny.
