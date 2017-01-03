Top 10 business risks for 2017

In Canada, business investment has fallen for six quarters in a row, says BLG’s 2017 report about top legal business risks.

One reason for this, says BLG, “is reduced capital expenditure in the natural resource[s] sector is swamping gains in manufactured goods and services. The government is providing stimulus, but exports are weak. [So] these are difficult times for the Canadian economy,” which is also struggling with highly indebted households and soaring home prices.

On a global scale, the report adds, “today’s business leaders are facing unprecedented volatility and uncertainty. World markets are pressured by a unique combination: weaker growth from a sluggish global economy and rising political risk […].”

In this environment, BLG has identified the following risks as some of the most problematic for businesses in the coming year.

The continued rise of fintech. Cybersecurity issues. Shareholder activism trends. Workplace misconduct. Continued regulatory change and scrutiny.

Click here to check out the other five risks as listed by BLG.