Top 25 stories of 2016

It was a year of sector rotations, legislative changes, and new political regimes. And while the will of the people surprised many of us, what’s remained consistent is the need for timely perspective to keep clients calm and focused on their goals.

Every year, you vote with your clicks and show us that in-depth analysis and step-by-step explanations are what you need. We’re happy to deliver.

Here are the top 25 stories from 2016.

25. Essential tax numbers (freshly updated!)

24. The firms with the biggest books, the most assets, and the largest rosters

23. Guess who’s switching to robo-advisors

22. Finance gives corporate-class shareholders a break (January 1 is almost here.)

21. Three investing legends warn of another crash

20. BMO bleeding brokers

19. CPP to be expanded within the year

18. Help corporations save taxes through RDTOH account (from 2015)

17. CRA sets 2017 maximum pensionable earnings

16. Op-ed: Advisor commissions on death row

15. Life insurance loophole closed for biz owners

14. CIBC overcharged some investors for 14 years (Read the follow-up story here.)

13. How to fix TFSA overcontributions

12. Four things to know about the market correction

11. OAS eligibility to go back to 65. What this means for clients

10. Mutual fund corporations lose tax advantage (And then re-read this piece.)

9. How the U.S. election will impact currencies (Read our post-election currency story here.)

8. TD’s hiring. Here’s why

7. CRA sets 2016 max pensionable earnings (from 2015)

6. All you need to know about Vancouver’s foreign buyer tax

5. Pitfalls with the Principal Residence Exemption

4. Liberals decide fate of capital gains tax

3. Principal Residence Exemption: What’s changed, what hasn’t

2. How to use a section 85 rollover

And our top story, a goodie from 2009 that we updated for 2016:



1. Investment fees — what’s deductible?

Bonus! Read our two investigative pieces from 2016: