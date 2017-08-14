Toronto Financial Services Alliance appoints CEO

Jennifer Reynolds, currently the CEO of Women in Capital Markets, will succeed Janet Ecker as CEO of the Toronto Financial Services Alliance, effective October 2. Ecker announced her retirement last April.

Read: Are you missing this element when assessing management?

Reynolds has extensive experience in the financial sector in investment banking, private equity and risk management, having held positions with Scotiabank, BMO, OMERS Strategic Investments and Stonecap Securities. The former advisory board chair of the Microskills Business Incubator, she is currently a director on the federal government’s Canada Development Investment Corporation, which reports to the finance minister on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures of Crown assets.

Also read:

Women in Capital Markets opens Calgary chapter

Woman among IIAC’s 2017 hall of fame inductees