TSX’s ETF listings double in past 5 years

The TSX has reached more than 500 ETF listings.

This number of ETFs on the TSX has more than doubled over the past five years, a release from TMX Group says on Thursday, with their total market capitalization at $130 billion as of June 30.

“As home to the world’s first ETF in 1990, TSX is very pleased to see how the sector has evolved and continues to grow at such an unprecedented pace,” Ungad Chadda, president of capital formation for TMX Group, says in a statement.

In the first half of 2017, the TSX added 56 ETF listings, a release says. The exchange now lists ETFs from 23 providers after bringing on five additional providers in the first half of the year. They were: AGF Investments Inc., Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., Excel Funds Management Inc., Franklin Templeton Investments and Manulife Investments.

The NEO exchange lists 16 ETFs, according to its website.

