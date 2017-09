Invesco has introduced the PowerShares 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF and PowerShares S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF. The bond fund is listed on the NEO Exchange, as PIB, while the REIT income fund is listed on the TSX, as REIT.

Both funds are designed to provide a monthly distribution, Invesco says in a release. It adds PIB has a management fee of 0.25% while REIT has a management fee of 0.45%.