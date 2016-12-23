U.S. Justice Dept settles with two banks, sues another

Deutsche Bank said Friday it has agreed on a US$7.2-billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its dealings in mortgage-backed bonds — risky securities that helped start the global financial crisis.

Under the deal, which isn’t yet final, Germany’s biggest bank agreed to pay US$3.1 billion in fines and US$4.1 billion in compensation through such measures as easing loan repayment terms for homeowners and borrowers.

Credit Suisse also said it had agreed to a similar settlement under which it would pay US$5.3 billion.

The settlements, which focus on activities in 2005-2007, revisit an ugly chapter of the global financial crisis, in which banks bundled mortgages from people with shaky credit into bonds whose risks many investors did not understand. When the mortgages went into default as the U.S. real estate market collapsed, so did the bonds, spreading losses and panic through the financial system.

The Deutsche Bank agreement lessens the financial cloud over the bank’s shares, since it had earlier said it might have to pay as much as US$14 billion. The bank has been struggling to put expensive litigation from past misconduct behind it. It said it would take a US$1.17-billion hit to its fourth-quarter earnings from the civil penalty.

U.S. sues Barclays

News of the settlements comes after the Justice Department sued Barclays Bank, accusing the bank and its employees of misrepresenting the quality of the loans they sold to tens of thousands of investors. The investors, which included credit unions, pension plans and university endowments, lost billions of dollars, the Justice Department said.

The civil complaint, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, seeks to recover civil penalties for fraud from the British bank.

It accuses the bank and its employees of misrepresenting the quality of the loans they sold to tens of thousands of investors between 2005 and 2007, in the run-up to the country’s financial meltdown. The investors, which included credit unions, pension plans and university endowments, lost billions of dollars, the Justice Department said.

The bank falsely assured investors that it had excluded “unacceptable” loans, and that it had conducted due diligence on the loan pools that it had securitized, according to the complaint.

Two former Barclays executives — a banker and a trader — were named as individual defendants in the lawsuit and accused of playing important roles in the alleged fraud.

“As alleged in this complaint, Barclays jeopardized billions of dollars of wealth through practices that were plainly irresponsible and dishonest,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a statement.

In a statement, Barclays said it denied the allegations in the lawsuit and called the claims in it “disconnected from the facts.”

“We have an obligation to our shareholders, customers, clients, and employees to defend ourselves against unreasonable allegations and demands,” the statement said. The bank will seek to have the complaint dismissed.

Thursday’s action was just the latest taken against banks in the long aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Banks have reached multibillion-dollar settlements with the government over the sale of securities that were promoted as safe investments in the lead-up to the housing market crash, but actually were bundles of mortgages from borrowers unlikely to be able to repay their loans.