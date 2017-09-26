U.S. long-term care costs rise 4.5%

Long-term care costs are surging again and the most expensive option — a private nursing home room — may soon top $100,000 per year.

Growing labour expenses and sicker patients helped push the median cost of care, which includes adult day care and assisted living communities, up an average of 4.5% this year, according to a survey by Genworth Financial. That’s the second-highest increase since Genworth started its survey in 2004.

Read: Tax support for clients with disabilities

The cost of home health aide services climbed the most, rising 6%, to $21.50 an hour. Private nursing home care now costs more than $97,000.

Many Americans don’t plan for these expenses or understand them until they face them, says Joe Caldwell of the National Council on Aging, which is not tied to the study.

“People don’t like to think about it and talk about it ahead of time, so they kind of put off planning and saving for it financially because they don’t think it’s going to happen to them,” he notes.

Read: Prognosis for U.S. healthcare stocks

Long-term care can impose a crushing financial burden on individuals or families in part because Medicare, the federal health coverage program for people over age 65, provides limited help. That can force people who don’t have private coverage to spend down their assets until they qualify for the government’s health insurance program for the poor, Medicaid.

Coverage costs are rising as well, Caldwell says, noting that few employers offer help with that expense like they do with more common forms of coverage, such as health insurance.

Genworth’s study was based on information from 15,000 long-term care providers.