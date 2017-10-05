U.S. mortgage rates go up

Long-term mortgage rates in the U.S. ticked up slightly this week, as the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.85%, from 3.83% a week ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the 15-year home loan, often used by homeowners who refinanced their mortgages, also rose slightly to 3.15% from 3.13%.

While near historically low, mortgage rates are higher than they were a year ago. The increase reflects the expectation that President Donald Trump and the Republican majority Congress will approve tax cuts that are meant to stimulate growth and could possibly increase the deficit.

Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

Freddie Mac says the rate on adjustable five-year mortgages blipped up to 3.2% from 3.17%.