Ullman Wealth Management launches

Ullman Wealth Management Inc., a new and independent private capital manager, has launched under the leadership of CEO Lawrence Ullman.

Ullman, a registered portfolio manager and 20-year veteran of firms such as RBC Dominion Securities and Richardson GMP Ltd., is joined by portfolio manager Craig McGee and associates Jonathan Tang, Fernando Moleirinho, Erina Khalique and Elise Robinson.

