Unigestion joins MFEX platform

Asset manager Unigestion has expanded its fund distribution network by joining the Mutual Funds Exchange (MFEX) platform.

The new agreement means that all Unigestion’s Uni-Global SICAV sub funds and share classes are now listed on the MFEX platform, which offers 50,000 funds to investors in 30 countries globally.

Read: Look for these fastest-growing emerging markets

The move follows Unigestion’s registration with Allfunds Bank, a mutual fund distributor, in March of this year.

“The intermediary market is a key growth area for Unigestion, and this expansion of our fund distribution network means that we are now listed on Europe’s largest mutual fund platforms,” says Lloyd Reynolds, head of Nordic and U.K. Intermediaries, in a release.

Also read:

ETF providers want to be your practice consultants

IFIC releases final fund risk classification guidelines