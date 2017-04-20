Vanguard Global fund available in Canada

Vanguard Investments Canada says its Global All-Cap ex Canada Equity Index Pooled Fund is now available to Canadian institutional investors.

The fund aims to track the performance of a broad global equity index that focuses on developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada. It invests primarily in large, mid and small-cap stocks of companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada.

Vanguard says it now offers eight pooled investment vehicles in Canada, including five equity and three fixed income strategies.

