Vanguard launches 4 fixed-income ETFs in Canada

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. has listed four new Canadian fixed income exchange-traded funds. They all began trading on the TSX today. Those funds are:

Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (VGV): This fund tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian Government Float Adjusted Bond Index. It invests in public, investment-grade government fixed income securities issued in Canada.

Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCB): – This fund tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian Credit Float Adjusted Bond Index. It invests in public, investment-grade, non-government fixed income securities listed in Canada.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government Bond Index ETF (VSG): – This fund tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian Government 1-5 Year Float Adjusted Bond Index. It invests in public, investment-grade government fixed income securities issued in Canada.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (VLB): This fund tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian 10+ Year Float Adjusted Bond Index. It invests in public, investment-grade fixed income securities issued in Canada.