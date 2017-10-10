Weak Canadian equities make case for active management

Compared with international markets, Canadian equity markets posted relatively weaker returns over the one-year period ending June 2017, finds the S&P Dow Jones Indices SPIVA Canada scorecard.

This, in turn, led to a higher percentage of active managers outperforming the benchmark, when compared with results from the second half of 2016, adds the scorecard.

Here are some additional findings:

Canadian equity: about 33% outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite, net of fees, at year-end June 2017.

about 33% outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite, net of fees, at year-end June 2017. U.S. equity: about 29% outperformed the S&P 500 (CAD), net of fees, at year-end June 2017.

about 29% outperformed the S&P 500 (CAD), net of fees, at year-end June 2017. Canadian small/midcap equity: about 48% outperformed the S&P/TSX Completion Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017.

about 48% outperformed the S&P/TSX Completion Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017. Canadian dividend and income equit y : about 51% outperformed the S&P/TSX Dividend Aristocrats Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017.

