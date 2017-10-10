Weak Canadian equities make case for active management

Staff / October 10, 2017

Compared with international markets, Canadian equity markets posted relatively weaker returns over the one-year period ending June 2017, finds the S&P Dow Jones Indices SPIVA Canada scorecard.

This, in turn, led to a higher percentage of active managers outperforming the benchmark, when compared with results from the second half of 2016, adds the scorecard.

Here are some additional findings:

  • Canadian equity: about 33% outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite, net of fees, at year-end June 2017.
  • U.S. equity: about 29% outperformed the S&P 500 (CAD), net of fees, at year-end June 2017.
  • Canadian small/midcap equity: about 48% outperformed the S&P/TSX Completion Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017.
  • Canadian dividend and income equity: about 51% outperformed the S&P/TSX Dividend Aristocrats Index, net of fees, at year-end June 2017.

EliteInvestor

So you can gamble on a 30% to 50% chance to beat the market…. or 50%-70% chance that you are under the market. Those active manager sure make a strong case lol.

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 at 1:03 pm Reply