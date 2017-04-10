Wells Fargo management created aggressive sales culture: board

Wells Fargo’s board of directors has blamed the bank’s most senior management for creating an “aggressive sales culture” at Wells that eventually led to the bank’s scandal over millions of unauthorized accounts.

The report released Monday morning also called for another $75 million in pay to be clawed back from former CEO John Stumpf and community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt. (All figures are in U.S. dollars.)

Tolstedt will lose $47.3 million in stock options, on top of $19 million the board had already clawed back. Stumpf will lose an additional $28 million in compensation, on top of the $41 million the board already clawed back.

The report has been in the works since September, when Wells acknowledged that its employees opened up to 2 million checking and credit card accounts without customers’ authorization. Trying to meet unrealistic sales goals, Wells employees even created phoney email addresses to sign customers up for online banking.

Wells Fargo has already paid $185 million in fines to federal and local authorities and settled a $110 million class-action lawsuit.

