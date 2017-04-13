Wells Fargo brand damaged, accounts continue decline

Wells Fargo’s Q1 profit was essentially flat from a year earlier as new customers continue to stay away from the bank following its sales practice scandal.

The company said Thursday that new checking account openings were down 35% in March from the same month a year ago. New credit card applications were down 42%.

Overall, Wells Fargo reported net income of $5.46 billion (all figures in U.S. dollars), or $1 per share, in the quarter ending March 31, compared with $5.46 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations of 96 cents per share, according to FactSet.

The company posted revenue of $23.93 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22 billion, falling short of analyst forecasts of $22.4 billion, according to FactSet.

Like Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, who also reported their results on Thursday, Wells did benefit somewhat from the rise in interest rates since a year ago. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates twice recently, last December and in March. Higher rates mean banks like Wells can charge more for loans. In the quarter, Wells’ net interest income was $12.3 billion, up 5% from a year earlier.

“Wells Fargo continued to make meaningful progress in the first quarter in rebuilding trust with customers and other important stakeholders, while producing solid financial results,” said Wells Fargo’s CEO Tim Sloan in a prepared statement.

In September, regulators fined the San Francisco bank $185 million for opening more than two million accounts fraudulently by employees to meet sales goals. The bank has been dealing with the aftermath ever since.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco released its investigation into the scandal, and said it clawed back another $75 million in pay from former CEO John Stumpf and former community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt, saying the executives took too long to recognize problems at the company.

There are some signs that the damage from the scandal is dissipating. While March checking account and credit card applications were down from a year ago, they were both up from February. Sloan has said he believes the customer retreat has mitigated from its worst levels in December and January.

Measures of customer loyalty and customer satisfaction were also up in March from February.

Wells Fargo’s stock fell $1.08, or 2%, to $52.05. Investors are selling in part because Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, the bank’s largest shareholder, said late Wednesday it would sell some of its stake for regulatory reasons.

JPMorgan beats forecasts

JPMorgan Chase reported Q1 earnings that easily beat analysts’ estimates Thursday, helped by a steady climb in interest rates from a year earlier as well as gains in investment banking.

The nation’s largest bank by assets reported net income of $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with net income of $5.52 billion, or $1.35 a share from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the bank to earn $1.51 a share.

As expected, JPMorgan’s bottom line benefited directly from the Federal Reserve’s push to raise interest rates over the past year. Net revenue on a managed basis were $25.59 billion compared with $24.08 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Interest income rose $12.39 billion compared with $11.67 billion a year ago. Wells Fargo and Citigroup, who also reported their quarterly results on Thursday, also reported higher interest income in the first quarter.

The bank also reported solid loan growth in the quarter across both its consumer and business lending businesses.

“We are off to a good start for the year with all of our businesses performing well and building on their momentum from last year,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a prepared statement.

JPMorgan’s investment banking division also did well, reporting net income of $3.24 billion compared with $1.98 billion in the same period a year earlier. Investment banking revenue rose 34% from year earlier, while JPMorgan’s trading division saw a 14% rise in revenues from a year earlier, helped especially by bond trading.

One area that investors will watch in coming months is JPMorgan’s credit card business. In recent months, JPMorgan has introduced new products and executives have talked openly about “opening up the credit box,” which is banker talk for lending money to people with lower credit scores. It opens JPMorgan to issue credit cards to potentially more customers, but at the same time, exposes the bank to more risk.

Average credit card loans at JPMorgan rose to $137.2 billion in the first quarter, compared with $127.3 billion from a year earlier. Meanwhile the bank’s charge-off rate for credit cards rose noticeably, from 2.62 per cent to 2.94 per cent. However, the bank said that increase in charge-offs was in line with expectations.

Citigroup profits up on trading

Citigroup reported a Q1 profit that beat analysts’ expectation Thursday. Like its competitors, Citi benefited from higher trading revenue and interest rates.

The New York-based bank said it earned $4.1 billion, or $1.35 a share, compared with $3.5 billion, or $1.10 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were looking for Citi to earn $1.23 a share, according to FactSet.

Citi had a strong quarter in its investment banking division, as well as consumer banking business, which helped boost revenue across all its major business lines.

“The momentum we saw across many of our businesses toward the end of last year carried into the first quarter, resulting in significantly better overall performance than a year ago,” said Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat in a statement.

In the company’s investment banking division, its biggest business by revenue and profit, Citi reported net income of $3 billion, up 61% from a year ago. Fixed income trading revenue rose 19% from a year earlier and stock trading revenue increased 10%.