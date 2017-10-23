Wholesale sales were up in August

Wholesale sales rose 0.5% to $62.8 billion in August, Statistics Canada reports Monday.

The agency says the increase was led by the personal and household goods and motor vehicle and parts subsectors. Wholesale sales rose 0.4% in volume terms for the month.

CIBC economist Nick Exarhos says the result was in line with the consensus estimate by economists, with volumes tracking a tick weaker. “The general trend in wholesale has been smartly higher since the middle of 2016, after a two-year period of going nowhere,” Exarhos wrote in a note to clients.

The data point comes as the BoC prepares to make its latest pronouncement on interest rates this week and release its updated forecast for the economy in its fall monetary policy report.

The central bank is expected to keep its target for the overnight rate on hold at 1%, but economists will scrutinize its outlook.

The economy started the year on a hot streak posting large gains through the first six months of 2017. The strength helped convince the BoC to raise its key interest rate twice this year, but growth is expected to be slower in the second half of the year.

Wholesale sales in August were up in four of the seven subsectors tracked that together represent 47% of total wholesale sales.

The personal and household goods subsector rose 3.3% to a record $9.0 billion, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector increased 2% to $11.8 billion.

The building materials and supplies subsector fell 3.5% to $8.7 billion.

Wholesale sales were up in five provinces, led by Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Ontario gained 0.8% to $32.1 billion, while Quebec increased 1% to $11.3 billion.

British Columbia saw wholesale sales rise 0.7% to $6.7 billion. Wholesale sales in Alberta fell 2%.